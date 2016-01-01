Melissa Turkal, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Turkal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Turkal, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Melissa Turkal, PMHNP-BC
Melissa Turkal, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Cranberry Township, PA.
Melissa Turkal works at
Melissa Turkal's Office Locations
Cranberry Twp125 Emeryville Dr Ste 230, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 609-5002Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Melissa Turkal, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023526696
Education & Certifications
- Carlow University - Masters in Science of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Turkal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Turkal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Turkal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Melissa Turkal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Turkal.
