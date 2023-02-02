See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington Heights, IL
Melissa Vitale, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Melissa Vitale, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Melissa Vitale, PMHNP

Melissa Vitale, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Melissa Vitale works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gabrielle Houser, NP
Gabrielle Houser, NP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Melissa Vitale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Community Hospital
    901 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 618-4197
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Vitale?

    Feb 02, 2023
    If you're a 20-30 something that needs help with meds/counsel, Melissa is great.  She has been very helpful in holding me accountable in making some necessary changes to improve my physical and mental health - and doesn't make me feel unwelcomed or rushed because of Medicaid!
    J — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Vitale, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Vitale, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Vitale to family and friends

    Melissa Vitale's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Vitale

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Vitale, PMHNP.

    About Melissa Vitale, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952867681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Vitale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Vitale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Vitale works at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Melissa Vitale’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melissa Vitale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Vitale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Vitale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Vitale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Vitale, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.