Melodie Schaefer, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melodie Schaefer, PSY is a Psychologist in Calabasas, CA.
Melodie Schaefer works at
Locations
Act-associates in Clinical Therapy A Psychological Corp.22231 Mulholland Hwy Ste 106, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (818) 222-9300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing her for two years, on a less and less frequent basis. I had to retire early due to depression, anxiety and panic attacks. During each visit she intuitively knows exactly what mix of encouragement and "lecturing" to use to get me to understand what I needed to do to get better. If I need to be told everything is okay, she tells me. If I need to be told that I need to do better in certain areas, she says that. She has always said exactly what I needed to hear in each visit to let me take steps to heal myself. I can have a brief pity party occasionally, but then I have to pick myself up and move forward. She is exactly whom you would see if you want to heal yourself, with expert guidance. She is a treasure and I trust her implicitly.
About Melodie Schaefer, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1114084837
