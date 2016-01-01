Melodie Young, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melodie Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melodie Young, MSN
Overview of Melodie Young, MSN
Melodie Young, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Melodie Young works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Melodie Young's Office Locations
-
1
Modern Dermatology9101 N Central Expy Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-1818
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melodie Young?
About Melodie Young, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356379218
Frequently Asked Questions
Melodie Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melodie Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melodie Young works at
Melodie Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melodie Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melodie Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melodie Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.