Melody Pairo, CRNP
Melody Pairo, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD.
Delmarva Internal & Family Medicine P.A.1346 S Division St Ste 103, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-2599
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I found Melody to be very caring and knowledgeable. She answered all my questions during and after my visit with her. I never felt rushed. She is wonderful!!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528048824
Melody Pairo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melody Pairo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Melody Pairo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melody Pairo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melody Pairo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melody Pairo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.