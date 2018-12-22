Dr. Melvin Frecker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Frecker, OD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Frecker, OD
Dr. Melvin Frecker, OD is an Optometrist in Marion, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frecker's Office Locations
- 1 1402 W Spencer Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 664-7647
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frecker is an excellent eye doctor. My family has had eye care there for 20 years. He has the latest technology and is very current with medical updates.
About Dr. Melvin Frecker, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043385198
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frecker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frecker accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.