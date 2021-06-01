Dr. Melvyn Berman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvyn Berman, OD
Overview of Dr. Melvyn Berman, OD
Dr. Melvyn Berman, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
Melvyn Roy Berman O.d. P.a1601 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE Dr. Berman-- he can tell if my prescription has changed within seconds, is personable and entertaining and always has something fun to look at in his office.
About Dr. Melvyn Berman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1982699856
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
