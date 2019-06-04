Dr. Melvyn Hyman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvyn Hyman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melvyn Hyman, PHD is a Psychologist in Milford, CT.
Dr. Hyman works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Psychotherapy Associates of Milford LLC266 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 874-3749
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyman?
it was great , i was very happy he was able to help me
About Dr. Melvyn Hyman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1679648976
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.