Mena Soliman, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mena Soliman, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Mena Soliman works at Esperanza Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Esperanza Health Center
    4417 N 6TH ST, Philadelphia, PA 19140 (215) 302-3150
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mena Soliman, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477060598
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

