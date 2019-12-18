Overview

Mendim Zhuta, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Greenwich, CT.



Mendim Zhuta works at Zhuta Enterprises LTD of Stamford and Greenwich, CT in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.