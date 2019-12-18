Mendim Zhuta, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mendim Zhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mendim Zhuta, LMFT
Overview
Mendim Zhuta, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with N/A
Mendim Zhuta works at
Locations
Therapy Now (Zhuta Enterprises) of Greenwich, CT280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 525-6496
Therapy Now (Zhuta Enterprises LTD) of Stamford CT1177 High Ridge Rd # 120, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 318-4438
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had a wonderful experience with Mendim, he is professional and relatable.
About Mendim Zhuta, LMFT
- Psychotherapy
- English, Albanian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Fairfield Counseling Services
- SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Mendim Zhuta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mendim Zhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mendim Zhuta speaks Albanian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Mendim Zhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mendim Zhuta.
