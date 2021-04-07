Mercedes Jimenez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mercedes Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mercedes Jimenez, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mercedes Jimenez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Mercedes Jimenez works at
Locations
Doctors Medical Center, Hialeah3855 E 4th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 685-5688Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hialeah777 E 25th St Ste 118, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 835-0438
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Mercedes Jimenez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1447487384
Frequently Asked Questions
Mercedes Jimenez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mercedes Jimenez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Mercedes Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mercedes Jimenez.
