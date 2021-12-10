See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Mercy Fadoju, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mercy Fadoju, CRNP

Mercy Fadoju, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Mercy Fadoju's Office Locations

    413 Commonwealth Ave Ste 7, Baltimore, MD 21228 (410) 869-4602
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2021
    This is a doctor who MAKES A DIFFERENCE!!! She has changed my daughter's life for the better! We couldn't be more grateful to Dr. Fadoju and will continue to be her patients for a long time to come!! So lucky to have found her!!
    Jennifer — Dec 10, 2021
    Photo: Mercy Fadoju, CRNP
    About Mercy Fadoju, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962671313
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mercy Fadoju, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mercy Fadoju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mercy Fadoju has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mercy Fadoju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Mercy Fadoju. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mercy Fadoju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mercy Fadoju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mercy Fadoju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

