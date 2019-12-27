Meredith Bailey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meredith Bailey, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Meredith Bailey, APRN
Meredith Bailey, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Branford, CT.
Meredith Bailey works at
Meredith Bailey's Office Locations
Serenity Wellness15 Hosley Ave, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (860) 975-7455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Complete Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Anyone who says she is rude just doesn’t like what she has to say: she is willing to tell you the truth and give you the choices to make yourself better. She knows medication very well and is willing to try to optimize, not just find something that generally works.
About Meredith Bailey, APRN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447590559
