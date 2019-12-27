See All Nurse Practitioners in Branford, CT
Meredith Bailey, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Meredith Bailey, APRN

Meredith Bailey, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Branford, CT. 

Meredith Bailey works at Serenity Wellness in Branford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Meredith Bailey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Wellness
    15 Hosley Ave, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 975-7455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Complete Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Meredith Bailey, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447590559
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Bailey, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meredith Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Meredith Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meredith Bailey works at Serenity Wellness in Branford, CT. View the full address on Meredith Bailey’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Meredith Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Bailey.

