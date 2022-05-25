Meredith Butler, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meredith Butler, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meredith Butler, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Meredith Butler works at
Locations
Gastro MD5016 W Cypress St Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 542-2589
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and thorough. She listened very carefully to my symptoms and ordered testing. She didn’t rush me, which was greatly appreciated. I felt like I was in good hands. Which was comforting.
About Meredith Butler, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760715569
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Butler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Butler accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meredith Butler works at
4 patients have reviewed Meredith Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.