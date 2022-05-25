See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Meredith Butler, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meredith Butler, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Meredith Butler works at Gastro MD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro MD
    5016 W Cypress St Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 542-2589
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 25, 2022
    Very professional and thorough. She listened very carefully to my symptoms and ordered testing. She didn’t rush me, which was greatly appreciated. I felt like I was in good hands. Which was comforting.
    Windy Ciccarello — May 25, 2022
    About Meredith Butler, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760715569
