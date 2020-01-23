Meredith Gentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Gentes, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Meredith Gentes, FNP
Meredith Gentes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Meredith Gentes works at
Meredith Gentes' Office Locations
-
1
Special Health Outreach To Urban Teens110 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 932-1820
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meredith Gentes?
Meredith is awesome. You can tell she cares about her profession, her job, and most of all her patients. I trust her more than I trust anyone in NYC. Her word is definitely her bond. She always gives 110%. I've switched back to her office several times because no one gives thorough balanced care the way she does. She's smart and kind -- never arrogant, which is one thing that is too common among physicians.
About Meredith Gentes, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922347178
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Gentes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Gentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meredith Gentes works at
3 patients have reviewed Meredith Gentes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Gentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Gentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Gentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.