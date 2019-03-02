See All Nurse Midwives in Santa Cruz, CA
Meredith Hammig, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Meredith Hammig, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Meredith Hammig, CNM

Meredith Hammig, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Meredith Hammig works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Meredith Hammig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meredith Hammig?

    Mar 02, 2019
    Meredith is amazing!
    — Mar 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meredith Hammig, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Meredith Hammig, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meredith Hammig to family and friends

    Meredith Hammig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meredith Hammig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meredith Hammig, CNM.

    About Meredith Hammig, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457373219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Hammig, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Hammig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meredith Hammig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Meredith Hammig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meredith Hammig works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Meredith Hammig’s profile.

    Meredith Hammig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Hammig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Hammig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Hammig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.