Meredith Harris, RNC

Cosmetic Dermatology
5.0 (214)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Meredith Harris, RNC is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. 

Meredith Harris works at New Life Aesthetics in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    New Life Aesthetics
    5816 Creedmoor Rd Ste 209, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 874-1154

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
diVa Vaginal Rejuvenation
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
diVa Vaginal Rejuvenation

Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
diVa Vaginal Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 214 ratings
    Patient Ratings (214)
    5 Star
    (213)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Meredith and her staff are absolutely amazing. I trust her completely, I know when I have a visit I will be treated well. No one ever tries to push me to buy something. And I am never made to feel bad if I can’t afford something. I definitely recommend visiting New Life Aesthetics!
    Jules P. — Jan 26, 2023
    Photo: Meredith Harris, RNC
    About Meredith Harris, RNC

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235521881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Harris, RNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meredith Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Meredith Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meredith Harris works at New Life Aesthetics in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Meredith Harris’s profile.

    214 patients have reviewed Meredith Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

