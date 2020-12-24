See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP

Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Meredith Hudes-Lowder works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Mercurius, NP
Michelle Mercurius, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
Gisela Vasquez, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Meredith Hudes-Lowder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan's Physician Group
    215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-8000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meredith Hudes-Lowder?

    Dec 24, 2020
    Literally the best! Super informative and caring. You can tell she loves her career!!
    — Dec 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meredith Hudes-Lowder to family and friends

    Meredith Hudes-Lowder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meredith Hudes-Lowder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP.

    About Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447588223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Hudes-Lowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meredith Hudes-Lowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meredith Hudes-Lowder works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Meredith Hudes-Lowder’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Meredith Hudes-Lowder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Hudes-Lowder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Hudes-Lowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Hudes-Lowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Meredith Hudes-Lowder, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.