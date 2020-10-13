Meredith Kash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Kash, PA-C
Overview
Meredith Kash, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA.
Meredith Kash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Patient First -newtown332 Newtown Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 473-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meredith Kash?
I liked her so much then she moved and I can’t find her. I have recommended her, but don’t know how to locate her. All online information was not correct.
About Meredith Kash, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104042134
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Kash accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Kash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meredith Kash works at
6 patients have reviewed Meredith Kash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Kash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Kash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Kash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.