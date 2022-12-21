See All Physicians Assistants in Vero Beach, FL
Meredith Kitchell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (13)
Overview

Meredith Kitchell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Vero Beach, FL. 

Meredith Kitchell works at Primary Care of the Treasure Coast Inc. in Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care of the Treasure Coast Inc.
    1265 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 567-6340
    • Anthem
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Very caring and easy to talk to. Very professional!
    Julie Baker — Dec 21, 2022
    Photo: Meredith Kitchell, PA-C
    About Meredith Kitchell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457760084
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Kitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Meredith Kitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meredith Kitchell works at Primary Care of the Treasure Coast Inc. in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Meredith Kitchell’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Meredith Kitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Kitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Kitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Kitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

