Meredith Lisse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Lisse, PA-C
Overview
Meredith Lisse, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Meredith Lisse works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6374Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meredith Lisse?
About Meredith Lisse, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972054005
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Lisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meredith Lisse works at
Meredith Lisse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Lisse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Lisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Lisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.