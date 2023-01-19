See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Meredith Mason, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview of Meredith Mason, NPC

Meredith Mason, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Chattanooga.

Meredith Mason works at Brio Functional Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Meredith Mason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brio Functional Medicine
    309 N Market St Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    The Wellness Corner
    6209 Lee Hwy Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 541-1371

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Meredith was very knowledgeable in answering all of my questions. She helped put together a plan to get to the root cause of my autoimmune issues. Thanks, Justin
    Justin — Jan 19, 2023
    About Meredith Mason, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487136305
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of South Alabama
