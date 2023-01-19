Meredith Mason, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meredith Mason, NPC
Meredith Mason, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Chattanooga.
Meredith Mason works at
Brio Functional Medicine309 N Market St Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Directions
The Wellness Corner6209 Lee Hwy Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 541-1371
- Cigna
Meredith was very knowledgeable in answering all of my questions. She helped put together a plan to get to the root cause of my autoimmune issues. Thanks, Justin
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1487136305
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Univ of South Alabama
Meredith Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Mason accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Meredith Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Mason.
