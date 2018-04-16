Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meredith Reed, OD
Overview of Dr. Meredith Reed, OD
Dr. Meredith Reed, OD is an Optometrist in Pikeville, KY.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-1505254 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-0077
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
I liked Dr. Reed alot, she was very nice & also took the time to explain along the way & made sure u understood what she was doing throughout the exam & then after the exam she took the time to explain everything & even show u pics & stuff on her phone if she found something not quite the way it should be. I'll definitely be going back to her for my next eye exam! The rest of the staff was pretty nice & ok too.
About Dr. Meredith Reed, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1306150156
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.