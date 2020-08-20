Meredith Spencer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meredith Spencer, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Meredith Spencer, FNP
Meredith Spencer, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Meredith Spencer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Meredith Spencer's Office Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care2020 Kraft Dr Ste 2200, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 642-0845Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - 10 Hickok St10 Hickok St Ste 101, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 642-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meredith Spencer?
Meredith Spencer was Very caring, intelligent, and helpful. She sent me for test and was able to determine that I had blood clots in my lungs which with early diagnosis saved my life.
About Meredith Spencer, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205376167
Education & Certifications
- Walden University
Frequently Asked Questions
Meredith Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meredith Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meredith Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meredith Spencer works at
17 patients have reviewed Meredith Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.