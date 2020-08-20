Overview of Meredith Spencer, FNP

Meredith Spencer, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Meredith Spencer works at LewisGale Physicians Primary Care - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.