Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC

Counseling
2.6 (15)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC is a Counselor in Greenville, SC. 

Meredith Thompson-Loftis works at Makarios Tabor, LLC in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Larry D. Clanton Ph.d. P.A.
    405 Pettigru St, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 271-3549

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Jul 13, 2021
Meridith Loftis is an excellent choice for counseling. From the moment you meet her she makes you feel comfortable and at ease. She is professional and knowledgeable about helping you and in our case my granddaughter. I would recommend her to anyone seeking help.
Patricia L. Bridges — Jul 13, 2021
Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC
About Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114037090
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meredith Thompson-Loftis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meredith Thompson-Loftis works at Makarios Tabor, LLC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Meredith Thompson-Loftis’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Meredith Thompson-Loftis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Thompson-Loftis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Thompson-Loftis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Thompson-Loftis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

