Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC
Overview
Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC is a Counselor in Greenville, SC.
Meredith Thompson-Loftis works at
Locations
Larry D. Clanton Ph.d. P.A.405 Pettigru St, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 271-3549
Ratings & Reviews
Meridith Loftis is an excellent choice for counseling. From the moment you meet her she makes you feel comfortable and at ease. She is professional and knowledgeable about helping you and in our case my granddaughter. I would recommend her to anyone seeking help.
About Meredith Thompson-Loftis, LPC
Frequently Asked Questions
15 patients have reviewed Meredith Thompson-Loftis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Thompson-Loftis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Thompson-Loftis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Thompson-Loftis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.