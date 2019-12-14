See All Clinical Psychologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Pgsp-Stanford University School Of Medicine Clinical Psychology Consortium, Doctor Of Psychology.

Dr. Vantine works at Scottsdale Women's Psychology & Consulting, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Women's Psychology & Consulting, PLLC
    7527 E 1st St Ste 8, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 773-6717
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1982197679
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Pgsp-Stanford University School Of Medicine Clinical Psychology Consortium, Doctor Of Psychology
  • University Of Virginia, Bachelor Of Arts
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meredith Vantine, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vantine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vantine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vantine works at Scottsdale Women's Psychology & Consulting, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Vantine’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vantine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vantine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vantine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vantine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

