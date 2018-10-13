See All Physicians Assistants in Bellevue, WA
Meride Hostetler

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Meride Hostetler is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA. 

Meride Hostetler works at Group Health Occupational Hlth Services in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Occupational Hlth Services
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3850
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Meride Hostetler

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942571088
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meride Hostetler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Meride Hostetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meride Hostetler works at Group Health Occupational Hlth Services in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Meride Hostetler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Meride Hostetler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meride Hostetler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meride Hostetler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meride Hostetler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

