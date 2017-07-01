Merideth Weeks, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merideth Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Merideth Weeks, APN
Overview of Merideth Weeks, APN
Merideth Weeks, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Merideth Weeks' Office Locations
- 1 174 Murray Guard Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 423-8600
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Meridith Weeks is one of the BEST practioners around! She's a very humble and fair person.She listens to you and also she's caring and patient.She also shows much concern for children.Her whole staff are friendly and nice.No-one is racist.Very short wait time!
About Merideth Weeks, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669515490
Frequently Asked Questions
Merideth Weeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Merideth Weeks accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Merideth Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Merideth Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Merideth Weeks.
