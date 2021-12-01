Dr. Musgrove has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD
Overview of Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD
Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Musgrove works at
Dr. Musgrove's Office Locations
-
1
Alliance Ophthalmology Pllc4501 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 121, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 442-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musgrove?
very knowledgeable. She communicated better than any eye Doctor I have ever had experience with. Tremendous help with my dry eye. Difficult to find doctors these days that will spend time with you. A doctor that actually listens to your problems and solves them!
About Dr. Meridith Musgrove, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1194745372
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musgrove accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musgrove works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musgrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musgrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.