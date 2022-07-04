See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Merline Covington, NP

Pain Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Merline Covington, NP

Merline Covington, NP is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Merline Covington works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Merline Covington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    7115 Greenback Ln # 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
How was your appointment with Merline Covington?

Jul 04, 2022
Thorough examination and treatment plan options
Richard Kambak — Jul 04, 2022
Photo: Merline Covington, NP
About Merline Covington, NP

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Creole, French and Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1104460930
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Samuel Merritt University School Of Nursing
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

