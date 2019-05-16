Merrick Doody, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merrick Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Merrick Doody, PA
Overview
Merrick Doody, PA is a Physician Assistant in Syracuse, NY.
Merrick Doody works at
Locations
St. Joseph's Physician Internal Medicine104 Union Ave # 806-807, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 474-0542
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Merrick Doody?
Great PA never had a problem understanding what she tries to tell me. Off scalp not as friendly or efficient
About Merrick Doody, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1316452964
Frequently Asked Questions
Merrick Doody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Merrick Doody accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Merrick Doody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Merrick Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Merrick Doody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Merrick Doody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Merrick Doody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.