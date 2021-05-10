Merrie Asher, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Merrie Asher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Merrie Asher, LCPC
Merrie Asher, LCPC is a Counselor in Boise, ID.
Merrie Asher, M.Ed., LCPA300 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 331-9029Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
I worked with Merrie Asher for just a short time, but I liked that she advised me to learn my son's video games and it helped me connect with him.
Merrie Asher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Merrie Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Merrie Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Merrie Asher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Merrie Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Merrie Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.