Overview

Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami, Pediatric Health Clinical Psychology Ph.D. Program and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.



Dr. Jensen works at Pediatric Psychology, Division of Urology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadephia, PA in Chalfont, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.