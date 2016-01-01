Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami, Pediatric Health Clinical Psychology Ph.D. Program and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
-
1
CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center, Buck's County500 W Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (215) 590-2754
-
2
CHOP Specialty Care & Surgery Center, King of Prussia550 S Goddard Blvd Fl 1, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 590-2754
-
3
The Children Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic 3 Bldg Ctr Blvd Fl Wood, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions
-
4
Pediatric Psychology, Division of Urology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadephia, PA3401 Civic Center Blvd Bldg 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2754
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Merritt Jensen, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811325509
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia, Pediatric Psychology
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- University Of Miami, Pediatric Health Clinical Psychology Ph.D. Program
- SEATTLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.