Mia Barron is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mia Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mia Barron
Overview of Mia Barron
Mia Barron is an Optometrist in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Mia Barron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Mia Barron's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Tahoe Eye Care Optometry Inc2074 Lake Tahoe Blvd Ste 2, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Directions (530) 208-5015
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mia Barron?
About Mia Barron
- Optometry
- English
- 1487989562
Frequently Asked Questions
Mia Barron has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mia Barron accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mia Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mia Barron works at
Mia Barron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mia Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mia Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mia Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.