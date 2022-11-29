Mia McCallum-Crawford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mia McCallum-Crawford, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mia McCallum-Crawford, ARNP
Mia McCallum-Crawford, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mia McCallum-Crawford's Office Locations
- 1 3140 S Durango Dr Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 273-3680
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time and really listens to you. She helps explain diet and exercise plans that will help you long term. All of my children see her too. She has been amazing!
About Mia McCallum-Crawford, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043675325
Frequently Asked Questions
Mia McCallum-Crawford accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mia McCallum-Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mia McCallum-Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mia McCallum-Crawford.
