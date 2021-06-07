Dr. Mia McDougal, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDougal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia McDougal, DC
Overview
Dr. Mia McDougal, DC is a Chiropractor in Texarkana, TX.
Dr. McDougal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Health & Wellness1718 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 838-5883
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDougal?
Office staff very friendly. Offered information about treatment.
About Dr. Mia McDougal, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497019723
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDougal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDougal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDougal works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McDougal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDougal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDougal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDougal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.