Dr. Miao Yu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (45)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miao Yu, MD

Dr. Miao Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Yu works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Irvine (Barranca)
    4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Yu was very prompt in responding to my questions. She is patient, knowledgeable, and is very kind with how she explains everything. I trust her fully and am confident in everything she tells me and recommends
    — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miao Yu, MD
    About Dr. Miao Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1255466413
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
