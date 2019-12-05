Book an Appointment

Miaoping Lou, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.5 (120)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Miaoping Lou, CRNP

Miaoping Lou, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Miaoping Lou works at Abington Primary Care Medicine in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Miaoping Lou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Primary Care Medicine
    1400 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Miaoping Lou is so thorough and caring - she treats the whole person.
    — Dec 05, 2019
    About Miaoping Lou, CRNP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1538672308
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

