Miaoping Lou, CRNP
Overview of Miaoping Lou, CRNP
Miaoping Lou, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA.
Miaoping Lou works at
Miaoping Lou's Office Locations
Abington Primary Care Medicine1400 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Miaoping Lou is so thorough and caring - she treats the whole person.
About Miaoping Lou, CRNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1538672308
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Miaoping Lou works at
120 patients have reviewed Miaoping Lou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Miaoping Lou.
