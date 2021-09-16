Micah Endres, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Micah Endres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Micah Endres, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Micah Endres, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anchorage, AK.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2741 Debarr Rd Ste C210, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 264-1370
Ratings & Reviews
Micah provided attentive care while being quick and focused on the problem at hand.
About Micah Endres, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Micah Endres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Micah Endres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Micah Endres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Micah Endres.
