Dr. Michael Abbott, OD

Optometry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Abbott, OD

Dr. Michael Abbott, OD is an Optometrist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Dr. Abbott works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abbott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center
    7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-7441
  2. 2
    Auite A8
    14241 Coursey Blvd Ste A-8, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 751-5554
  3. 3
    Eye Medical Center
    8913 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 216-1400
    Mar 27, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr.Abbott's for 14 years. My husband is a patient, as is our son. He is by far the most excellent qualified optometrist I have ever met and I've been wearing visual correction for 44 years. I also recommend him exclusively to my patients. Not only is he very thorough and accurate but he's also a very nice guy. Ability And Affability are rare in medicine. I would give more stars if I could. Also, his office staff is exceedingly courteous and efficient.
    Dr. Cindy Boyer in Baton Rouge, LA — Mar 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Abbott, OD
    About Dr. Michael Abbott, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720038573
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Abbott, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbott works at Eye Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Abbott’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.