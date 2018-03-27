Dr. Michael Abbott, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Abbott, OD
Dr. Michael Abbott, OD is an Optometrist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Eye Medical Center7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-7441
Auite A814241 Coursey Blvd Ste A-8, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 751-5554
Eye Medical Center8913 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 216-1400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Abbott's for 14 years. My husband is a patient, as is our son. He is by far the most excellent qualified optometrist I have ever met and I've been wearing visual correction for 44 years. I also recommend him exclusively to my patients. Not only is he very thorough and accurate but he's also a very nice guy. Ability And Affability are rare in medicine. I would give more stars if I could. Also, his office staff is exceedingly courteous and efficient.
- Optometry
- English
- 1720038573
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.