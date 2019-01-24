Michael Aharoni accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Aharoni, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Aharoni, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA.
Locations
- 1 6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 215, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 640-1515
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Michael took me from a place of painful darkness to joyous light. Rather he showed me the way I could travel to this destination.
About Michael Aharoni, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Hebrew
- 1194897785
Michael Aharoni speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Michael Aharoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Aharoni.
