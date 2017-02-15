Michael Angelo, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Angelo, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Michael Angelo, LCPC is a Christian Counselor in Bloomingdale, IL.
Michael Angelo works at
Encompass Counseling Center LLC290 Springfield Dr Ste 180, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (331) 575-5035Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Encompass Counseling Center LLC1809 N Mill St Ste G, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 575-5035Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been counseling with Michael since January of 2015. He is not afraid to point out errors in attitudes or actions, based on biblical views. He is the most compassionate, genuine therapist I have ever had the pleasure of working with, and I would not hesitate to also call him friend.
- Christian Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1154668515
- Alexian Brothers Hospital
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
