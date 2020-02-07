Dr. Appleby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Appleby, PHD
Overview of Dr. Michael Appleby, PHD
Dr. Michael Appleby, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hinsdale, IL.
Dr. Appleby's Office Locations
- 1 211 W Chicago Ave Ste 211, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-0211
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience was fine. All day testing with a lunch break. He gave us a prelim. diagnosis before we left. He will test for Autism if warranted. I had to press office staff for the paper report, as he was backed up, but it was thorough, well written, very helpful.
About Dr. Michael Appleby, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appleby accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appleby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleby.
