Michael Asbury, PA

Dermatology
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Asbury, PA is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8208 Devon Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29592 (704) 364-6110
    Main Office
    Main Office
2630 E 7th St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 (704) 364-6110
    University Office
    University Office
8401 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28262 (704) 364-6110
    Matthews Office
    Matthews Office
1238 Mann Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 (704) 847-2215

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acne Surgery
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 14, 2022
    My husband, sister, and I all go to Michael Asbury, we absolutely love him! He is very gentle, kind, and friendly, and explains things very well. I wouldn’t go anywhere else!!
    Susan Montini — Jul 14, 2022
    About Michael Asbury, PA

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1942483425
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Asbury, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Asbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Asbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Asbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Michael Asbury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Asbury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Asbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Asbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

