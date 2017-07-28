Dr. Michael Baker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Baker, PHD is a Psychologist in Sioux City, IA.
Michael P Baker Dba Associates for Psycholoigcal & Therapy Services1551 Indian Hills Dr Ste 221, Sioux City, IA 51104 Directions (712) 252-1473
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Baker is a wonderful person, man and most importantly, psychologist. He has helped me immensely with many issues (Gambling, addictive behaviors, anxiety, depression). He's a little different than other psychologists but that's what makes him so genuinely helpful.
- Psychology
- English
- 1760461321
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.