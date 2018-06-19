Dr. Beneat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Beneat, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Beneat, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 136 E 36th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-5993
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beneat is an incredible healer. I have recommended him over and over.
About Dr. Michael Beneat, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1942494638
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beneat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beneat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beneat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beneat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.