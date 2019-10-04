Dr. Michael Benoit, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benoit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Benoit, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Benoit, PHD is a Psychologist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from The University Of Akron.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1201 S Main St Ste 100, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 573-1509
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, caring, intelligent, highly recommended.
About Dr. Michael Benoit, PHD
- Psychology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1750699567
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Akron
- Grove City College
Frequently Asked Questions
