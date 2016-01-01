Michael Bergman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Bergman, ARNP
Overview of Michael Bergman, ARNP
Michael Bergman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lenexa, KS.
Michael Bergman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Michael Bergman's Office Locations
-
1
Compassionate Family Care, LLC15900 College Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 305-5323
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Bergman?
About Michael Bergman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952548307
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Bergman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Bergman works at
Michael Bergman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Bergman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Bergman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Bergman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.