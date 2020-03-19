See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michael Berler, PHD

Psychology
2.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Berler, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Cspp-Fresno.

Dr. Berler works at Dr. Michael H Berler, PHD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael H. Berler, Ph.D.
    2118 N Main Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 355-8923

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Michael Berler, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235174566
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    • Vamc-Fresno
    Medical Education
    • Cspp-Fresno
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Berler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berler works at Dr. Michael H Berler, PHD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Berler’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.