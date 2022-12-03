See All Surgical Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Michael Bills, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
4.8 (27)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michael Bills, PA-C

Michael Bills, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Michael Bills works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI and Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Bills' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 (616) 267-8860
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health Medical Group - South Pavilion
    80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 (616) 267-8860
  3. 3
    SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Greenville
    705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 (616) 267-8860
  4. 4
    SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Holland
    588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 (616) 267-8860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Bills is very professional. He shows respect to me , the patient, and he listens well.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Michael Bills, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366439432
